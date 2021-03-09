Has Ranbir Kapoor Contracted COVID-19? Uncle Randhir Kapoor Reveals The Actor Is 'unwell'

After Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, among many others, Ranbir Kapoor has also contracted COVID-19. As per the latest buzz around Ranbir Kapoor's health updates, it is speculated that the actor has contracted the virus. And, to confirm the same, Ranbir's actor uncle Randhir Kapoor has cleared the air around the buzz to Pinkvilla.

Randhir Kapoor speaks on Ranbir's health

When the entertainment portal asked if the speculations are true that Ranbir has got Covid, he responded with a “Yes”. However, Randhir was quick to add that he "believes" Ranbir is not well, but he is not sure about his diagnosis. Senior Kapoor also informed that he is not in town. On the other hand, though Ranbir does not have a verified social media handle, his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni keep sharing the updates. And, so far, neither Riddhima nor Neetu has confirmed the speculations via their social media handles.

On the professional front, the 38-year-old actor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, playing the character of actor Sanjay Dutt. Multiple releases are lined up in his kitty, including his first silver-screen collaboration with girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The duo is all set to romance in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which will also feature Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The film was scheduled to release on December 4, 2020. However, the release had been delayed due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Apart from it, the Wake Up Sid actor has a yet-to-be-titled film in his bag, which will be directed by Luv Ranjan. Shraddha Kapoor will be seen opposite Ranbir in the upcoming Luv Ranjan directorial. Meanwhile, Ranbir will also join hands with Vaani Kapoor for a film, titled Shamshera.

As mentioned above, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor's mother Neetu contracted COVID-19 in December 2020. The veteran actor tested positive when she was in Chandigarh, shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo. In a statement, released on Instagram, Neetu had written that she tested positive for COVID-19 and since then she has been taking care of herself and is under quarantine.

