Popular Murder Mystery Movies Involving Women Like 'Haseen Dillruba'

With Haseen Dillruba arriving to entertain the audience as a classic pulp fiction tribute, this Hindi film genre will see a revival of sorts. Bollywood diva Taapsee Pannu and actor Vikrant Massey will be seen in this movie directed by Vinil Matthew.

Teesri Manzil

Teesri Manzil is a classic Hindi murder mystery movie that released in 1966, starring Asha Parekh and Shammi Kapoor in lead roles. The movie revolves around a woman who blames a person for being involved in the death of her sister. However, what follows is something that no one would ever expect.

Gupt

Gupt is a brilliant suspense thriller movie of all time with the perfect mix of thriller, drama, and romance. Starring Bobby Deol, Manisha Koirala, and Kajol, the movie portrays how Bobby's character tries to prove his innocence when he is suspected of killing his own father. The climax unravels a brilliant ending and the background score complements it perfectly.

Mardaani 2

Rani Mukerji plays the role of a badass cop who fights against a notorious criminal and a serial killer. The suspense crime thriller totally stands on the shoulders of Rani Mukerji who has the responsibility to put this serial killer to an end.

Kahaani

Kahaani is a story about a pregnant lady who is in search of her missing husband. Vidya's character arrives in Kolkatta to find her husband while the whole world tries to convince her that her husband does not exist. It is a must-watch movie for somebody who loves suspense movies.

Talaash

Talaash is a psychological thriller movie starring Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles. The movie is so gripping that one cannot get a hold of the plot if they miss a part. The story is brilliantly written and the psychological element just adds to the chills.

