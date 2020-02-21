Milind Soman's Throwback Pictures From The '90s To Bless Your Feed

A celebrated athlete, an actor, and a supermodel, Milind Soman is one of the most talented personalities in the industry. Even at the age of 54, he shows no sign of ageing at all. He is one of the fittest and celebrated style icons, who is also India’s leading fitness promoter.

Milind Soman is often dubbed as India’s first male supermodel. His TV serial Captain Vyom gave him success in the acting world as well. However, he is most remembered for his outstanding modelling gig in the 90s and early 2000s. The model is pretty active on social media and keeps sharing some of his throwback picture from the ’90s. Below, we have compiled some of his breath-taking '90s pictures. Take a look.

Times when Milind Soman posted his pictures from the '90s:

Image courtesy: @milindrunning

Image courtesy: @milindrunning

Image courtesy: @milindrunning

Image courtesy: @milindrunning

Image courtesy: @milindrunning

Image courtesy: @milindrunning

Image courtesy: @milindrunning

