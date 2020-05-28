Emilia Clarke Reveals She Illegally Shared GOT Ending To 2 Loved Ones & It Wasn't Worth It

Emilia Clarke rose to fame with the iconic television series Game of Thrones. The latter had gathered a huge fanbase all over the globe. The finale of the series aired last year where Clarke's character died. However, it seems like the actor broke the contract with the makers and revealed the ending to not one but two of her loved ones!

Emilia Clarke revealed the Game of Thrones ending before it aired

Given the craze over Game of Thrones, the makers of the series made every actor sign a deal to not reveal the plot of the finale season, especially the ending. However, it seems Emilia Clarke broke all rules and revealed the Game of Thrones ending to her mother. She confessed this on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The Mother of Dragons revealed that she had told the ending to her mother not once, but twice. She also added that it was a good thing her mother forgets everything and is like a "vault". Explaining the matter further, Clarke said that she had read the scenes with her and also discussed it when the latter revealed she had forgotten ever being told. The actor, however, replied that she "missed" her chance after already hearing it twice.

The other loved one to whom Emilia Clarke revealed the Game of Thrones ending is her dog. The gesture only proves how much she loves her little furry friend and confides her secrets. Here are some adorable pictures of Emilia with her dog:

In other news, Emilia Clarke who plays the role of Daenerys Targaryen dies at the end of Game of Thrones. She is killed by Jon Snow who betrays her trust. Speaking about the matter on social media, Clarke said how the makers of the show should have spun the story a little longer. She felt "irritated" that Jon Snow got away with the murder of Daenerys.

Fans too seemed to share her opinion about the Game of Thrones ending. A plea was even raised to recreate the finale season as many thought it did not do the series justice. Here are some of the tweets,

When i said it was impossible to have an ending worse than Game of Thrones season 7, it was definitely not an invitation for them to come at my college career like that — Brett Wedding (@bwedd616) March 13, 2020

I’m still so fascinated at how captivated we all were at Game Of Thrones and how terrible the ending was to a point we don’t talk about it anymore like it’s Voldemort. Like there’s actually a deadly depressing silence on the entirety of it. — J (@judeblay) March 9, 2020

wait so. that’s it? that’s the ending? I put all that emotional energy into this dumb show and essentially nothing happened in the end? I am. in a word? enraged. it’s game of thrones all over again — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) March 11, 2020

S01 - S06 were all about wildly meticulous set ups so the emotional payoffs were beyond huge. But S08 was like "nah just hurry up and finish it so do whatever" I mean WTF right! — Carol Cat (@nicecatcarol) March 9, 2020

