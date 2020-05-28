Last Updated:

Emilia Clarke Reveals She Illegally Shared GOT Ending To 2 Loved Ones & It Wasn't Worth It

Emilia Clarke confessed that she revealed the Game of Thrones ending to two of her loved ones despite signing a contract. Read on to know who are they.

Emilia Clarke rose to fame with the iconic television series Game of Thrones. The latter had gathered a huge fanbase all over the globe. The finale of the series aired last year where Clarke's character died. However, it seems like the actor broke the contract with the makers and revealed the ending to not one but two of her loved ones!

Emilia Clarke revealed the Game of Thrones ending before it aired

The Mother of Dragons revealed that she had told the ending to her mother not once, but twice. She also added that it was a good thing her mother forgets everything and is like a "vault". Explaining the matter further, Clarke said that she had read the scenes with her and also discussed it when the latter revealed she had forgotten ever being told. The actor, however, replied that she "missed" her chance after already hearing it twice. 

In other news, Emilia Clarke who plays the role of Daenerys Targaryen dies at the end of Game of Thrones. She is killed by Jon Snow who betrays her trust. Speaking about the matter on social media, Clarke said how the makers of the show should have spun the story a little longer. She felt "irritated" that Jon Snow got away with the murder of Daenerys. 

Fans too seemed to share her opinion about the Game of Thrones ending. A plea was even raised to recreate the finale season as many thought it did not do the series justice. Here are some of the tweets, 

