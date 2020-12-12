FKA Twigs' Net Worth: Check Out How Well Off The 32-year-old 'Two Weeks' Singer Is

FKA Twigs, a British singer, songwriter and dancer is known for her numbers like Cellophane, Sad Day, Water Me, among others. FKA Twigs released the extended plays EP1 and EP2 in 2012 and 2013 respectively. She debuted in the entertainment industry in 2014 with her studio album LP1. Ever since then, she is a social media sensation and her music and dance videos garner a lot of attention from netizens. Here's a look at FKA Twigs' net worth in 2020.

FKA Twigs' net worth

As per a report by Celebrity Net Worth, FKA Twigs' net worth is Rs 30 crore ($4 million). FKA Twigs' income is apprehensive of her music albums and also her work in the film industry. She helmed the short-film, M3LL155X, and also appeared in the 2019 outing titled, Honey Boy, alongside Shia LaBeouf, Lucas Hedges, Noah Jupe. She will be seen making her movie debut as a lead in the US crime-drama titled, Brighton Beach, which is being produced by Birdman executive Molly Conners.

The same above report mentioned that FKA Twigs was born Tahliah Debrett Barnett in Gloucestershire, England and at the age of 17 she moved to London. Whilst being a backup dancer, she worked on her own music. After LP1, she released a slew of albums. Her single is titled Two Weeks, reached #9 on the UK Indie charts. Her second studio album titled Magdalene also garnered massive attention.

Also Read | Bob Dylan's net worth doubles after he sells his entire song catalogue; details inside

Also Read | Shloka Ambani's age, net worth, career and everything about her that's making you curious

FKA Twigs and Shia Labeouf

On Friday night, FKA twigs filed a lawsuit alleging that Shia LaBeouf was physically and emotionally abusive during their relationship from 2018 to 2019. In her lengthy statement, she wrote, "It may be surprising to you to learn that I was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. It was hard for me to process too, during and after I never thought something like this would happen to me. Which is why I have decided it’s important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option."

Also Read | Howard Stern net worth soars as he remains the world's biggest radio figure since 2004

Also Read | Dilip Kumar's net worth details as he celebrates his 98th birthday

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.