Shia LaBeouf Sued By Ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs; Latter Cites 'abusive' Relationship

British musician FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend, actor Shia LaBeouf, on December 11, 2020. She accused the latter of sexual assault and emotional abuse during the period when she was Shia LaBeouf's girlfriend. The musician posted an image of the report about the lawsuit on her official Instagram handle, with a long, detailed caption explaining the atrocities she went through. Lots of fans and followers extended support to FKA twigs on account of being a victim of an abusive relationship. Here is her Instagram post.

READ | Dua Lipa Teams Up With FKA Twigs For A New Song After Their Livestream Performance

FKA Twigs sues Shia LaBeouf

The news is spreading like wildfire across the social media channels where fans are reacting to the hardships faced by FKA twigs as Shia LaBeouf's girlfriend. The headline "FKA twigs sues Shia LaBeouf" has become a sensation to which lots of other renowned Instagram personalities are also posting reactions.

In the caption added by FKA twigs, the musician has not just informed the followers about what happened with her but also spread awareness about abusive relationships in general, asking people to take care of close-ones who might befall the same dangers as her. Model Munroe Bergdorf, comedian Ziwe Fumudoh and astrologer Chani Nicholas commented on FKA twigs' post, offering encouragement and emotional support. Reportedly, FKA twigs' net worth is also dwindling because of her recent physical suffering.

READ | Shia LaBeouf Charged With Petty Theft And Misdemeanour: Reports

Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs

As mentioned in the recent article posted by the New York Times, actor Shia LaBeouf had not just assaulted FKA twigs mentally and physically but had also knowingly given her a sexually transmitted disease (STD). The actor has not given any recent comments on the report, but has previously claimed that most of the allegations were "not true".

However, in the latest interviews with the Times, he accepted that he was "abusive to himself and others around him" because of alcoholism or aggression. Twigs' lawyer said that the musician filed the lawsuit to prevent other people from falling victim to the actor's hands unknowingly.

READ | Shia LaBeouf Being Eyed To Play Moon Knight In Marvel's X-Men Reboot?

FKA twigs on the Work Front

Owing to the mental and physical suffering that she was going through, FKA twigs' net worth now stands at $4 million. She is currently occupied with the lawsuit she filed against Shia LaBeouf and has not announced any upcoming albums or concerts. Her last album was Magdalene, which was released in 2019.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

READ | When Shia LaBeouf Revealed That He Was Romantically Involved With Megan Fox

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.