Here's Babil's Quirky Post For Valentine's Day, Check It Out

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil took to Instagram and shared a quirky post on Valentine's Day. He posted his picture following a beauty regime while applying a face mask. Captioning the post, Babil wrote that V-Day is a "breakout season". From the picture, it was quite clear that Babil was getting ready to meet someone until he broke the suspense and revealed that he was getting ready "to meet absolutely nobody".

Babil on Valentine's Day

Babil wrote, "Breakout season. (Putting a face mask to meet absolutely nobody on Valentine’s Day xD sick one)". Several fans were quick enough o comment under the post and boost his spirit while praising his beauty and witty posts. One of the users complimented, "You are very beautiful Babil". Another user wrote, "It’s called self-love". A third user chimed in and wrote, "Babil you are carrying your legacy perfectly". Another echoed similar words and commented, "still manages to look upright".

Apart from Babil, his mother Sutapa Sikdar took to Instagram and shared an emotional post while missing her late husband Irrfan Khan on Valentine’s Day. Sutapa shared a picture of his grave stone at their Igatpuri farmhouse while remembering him on the special day. "Nothing is forever except memories," Sutapa wrote.

Earlier, Babil gave a sneak peek of his mother's farmhouse. In the picture, it looks like the farmhouse is situated near a river. The caption of the picture reads, "A little vibe of mamma’s farmhouse". Further, it is seen as still under construction and the ceiling is yet to be painted. The porch of the farmhouse has indie vibes with glass walls and old school twisted stairs to the terrace. Meanwhile, in January, Sutapa and her son Babil attended the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) where Irrfan's Paan Singh Tomar was screened to pay him a tribute. Irrfan breathed his last in April 2020 in Mumbai at the age of 54.

