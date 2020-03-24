Nora Fatehi's Memorable Special Appearances You Must Check Out

Nora Fatehi is prominently known for her dance moves but the stunning dancer is also an actress who has appeared in many Bollywood films. The actor's movies that are popular include Batla House, Stree, Bahubali, Bharat, Kick 2, Sher and many more. Nora Fatehi's fans have loved her performances so far and wish to see her in lead roles as well. Listed below are some of Nora Fatehi's special appearances in these films. Read on to know more:

Nora Fatehi's special appearances

1) Batla House

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Batla House was released in 2019. This is one of Nora Fatehi's most popular films. She played the role of Huma / Victoria and was also seen in the popular song, O Saki Saki.

2) Stree

Stree is another popular film starring Nora Fatehi. The actress was seen in a special appearance for the song Kamariya. The film starred Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in prominent roles.

3) Baahubali: The Beginning

This was one of the most popular films that received high praise from the audience. This was one of Nora Fatehi's initial films. The actor was seen in the song, Manohari. The film also made some large numbers at the box-office.

4) Bharat

Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles, this is another film that stole hearts. Nora Fatehi played the role of Suzan Khan. Her role was limited but her performance garnered her fame. Her fans loved her on the big screen and wish to see more of her in upcoming films as well.

