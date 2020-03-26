Nushrat Bharucha's Foot-tapping Numbers That Can Make You Put On Your Dancing Shoes

Nushrat Bharucha made her debut with the film titled Jai Santoshi Maa in 2006. She rose to fame with her remarkable roles in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, amongst others. Her 2019 film Dream Girl saw a dream run at the box office. Now, Nushrat Bharucha is gearing up for her next- Chhalaang, opposite Rajkummar Rao. Here are a few Nushrat Bharucha's songs that will make you dance any day.

Chhote Chhote Peg

Chhote Chhote Peg is music from the soundtrack Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The singer Yo Yo Honey Singh made a comeback with the song. Navraj Hans and Neha Kakkar also gave voice for the song. The song has garnered more than 165M views on YouTube. The song features Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh shaking legs on the beats of this party anthem of 2018.

Gat Gat

Dream Girl is one of the biggest commercial successes of Nushrat Bharucha. This Punjabi track Gat Gat from Dream Girl topped the dance playlist for months after it was released. Music given by Meet Bros and sung by Meet Bros Ft. Jass Zaildar & Khushboo Grewal, it features Nushrat Bharucha and Ayushmann Khurrana giving a power-pack performance. The song has more than 10M views on Youtube.

Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya

Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya is a song from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The song is sung Yo Yo Honey Singh ft Simar Kaur and Ishers. The song has more than 349M views on Youtube. The foot-tapping features Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh delivering a power-packed performance.

Radhe-Radhe

Sung by Meet Bros ft Ami Gupta and penned by Kumaar, Radhe-Radhe is one of the most popular songs from the soundtrack of Dream Girl. The music of the song is composed by Meet Bros. It features Nushrat Bharucha and Ayushmann Khurrana and garnered more than 29 M views on Youtube.

Crazy lover

Crazy Lover is a dance song from the movie Akaash Vani. The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Sunidhi Chauhan. The music of the song is composed by Hitesh Sonik and penned by Luv Ranjan. The song features Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha. The song has more than 461K views on Youtube.

