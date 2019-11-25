Himanshi Khurana: Here Are A Few Of Her Best Traditional Looks

Himanshi Khurana hails from Kiratpur Sahib in Punjab. She started her career in modelling at the age of 16 when she became Miss Ludhiana. She also took part in Miss PTC Punjabi 2010 and was a finalist. In the same year, she also won the Miss North Zone contest which is organised in Chandigarh. Later, she debuted in the Punjabi Music Industry with the song Jodi - Big Day Party (Panjabi MC & Kuldeep Manak) in 2010. After this, she was seen in two Kannada, two Tamil, one Telugu, and one Malayalam movie. her recent adventure is at the famed house of Bigg Boss 13. Here are a few of her best traditional looks.

Himanshi Khurana's best traditional looks

In this post, we can see Himanshi Khurana in a yellow full-length dress which has flowers embroidered on it in a golden colour. The dress has a netted bottom which is studded with shiny golden studs. She is seen in matching long earrings which suit her very much.

In this post, we can see Himanshi Khurana in a colourful salwar suit. The suit is laced with semi-circular golden lace which is adding more value to her look. She is also wearing very matching earrings that is golden and green in colour. She is styled by Hina Bhullar in this picture.

In this post, we can see Himanshi Khurana in peach long, kali dress. The dress has a design that looks like pearls are flowing and also has wavy patterns embroidered in white on the dress. She is styled by Iza Setia for this picture.

In this post, we can see Himanshi Khurana in a bottle-green sharara. The suit is embroidered with golden flowers. The chunni of the dress is embroidered with a quadrilateral pattern with golden colour. She is styled by Aliwar in this post.

In this post, we can see Himanshi Khurana in a yellow and a purple salwar suit. This dress is a simple dress which has embroidery in traditional Punjabi style. She is styled by Hina Bhullar in this picture and looks good.

