Himanshi Khurana Undergoes COVID-19 Test Before Jetting Off To Dubai For Upcoming Project

Hiamanshi Khurana recently underwent a COVID-19 test before heading off to Dubai for her upcoming project. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video on Instagram where Himanshi can be seen giving her sample for the swap test. Himanshi who seems to be cool about the test later gets scared as she takes the help of one of her friends to hold her while the tests get completed.

Himanshi Khurana undergoes COVID test

While captioning the post, Viral wrote, “Himanshi Khurana undergoes a covid-19 test before leaving for Dubai to shoot for an upcoming project.” It seems that Himanshi has tested negative as she shared pictures before jetting off to Dubai. She took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture from the airport where she can be seen looking beautiful in a long dress. This is going to be the second time that Himanshi got herself tested positive for COVID. The actress and model who got COVID positive in September said that she was a part of the farmers’ protests and got herself tested for coronavirus before joining work, as a precaution. She then had taken to her Instagram story to reveal her diagnosis. “I want 2 inform u all that I have been tested positive 4 covid-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that I was part of the protest day before yesterday & d area was crowded so I thought to get d test done before I go for my shoot today evening,” she wrote then.

Himanshi asked anyone who came in contact with her to get checked for Covid-19 as well. “I just wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get ur test done & please take proper precautions in d protest. It's my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through a pandemic so please take proper care,” she added in her note.

Recently, the actress celebrated her birthday with close friends and family members. A video of Himanshi's birthday is becoming viral on social media. In the video, the view of Himanshi's grand birthday celebration is being seen. The entire family of the actor has gathered together on that special occasion. At the same time, Asim Riaz is also enjoying a lot at that party.

(Image credit: Himanshi Khurana/ Instagram)

