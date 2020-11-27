Himanshi Khurana Becomes Emotional After Her Friends, Family Throw Surprise B'day Bash

Himanshi Khurana's birthday is today, which is on November 27. She is celebrating her birthday in Mohali with her family and closed ones. Unlike last year this year, the actor got to be around the people she loves on her birthday. In 2019, Himanshi and Asim were a part of a popular reality TV show and she had to celebrate her birthday there. The actor surprised her with a heart-shaped Parantha at midnight and this year he upped his game by being a part of a surprise birthday bash thrown for the actor. Read all the details here.

Himanshi Khurana becomes emotional after her friends & family throw a surprise bash

Himanshi Khurana's Instagram saw a video of the actor crying happy tears on her birthday today. Himanshi Khurana' turned 29 years old today and was seen celebrating her birthday her friends and family. They threw a special surprise party for her in Mohali. Himanshi Khurana's birthday was celebrated in Mohali last night at a cafe, decorated with balloons and fireworks. Himanshi took to her Instagram and posted a video from this surprise party thrown for her to thank her family and team.

Himanshi hugged her friends to thank them for being there and broke down in tears while at it. The 'Happy Birthday' song can be heard in the background along with the fireworks going on. Her team gave her a group hug and wiped her tears off and wished her a very happy birthday. She took to her caption to express her love for everyone there by saying, that they've all gone through a lot and are together despite all of it. She also said that they stood by her when she had given up hopes and thanked them for the surprise. See Himanshi Khurana's Instagram post here.

She tagged her manager Nidhi, beau Asim Riaz, artist Saurabh Aanand, her brother Apramdeep, Deepti Goyal who is a celebrity dietician, Bhavneet Kaushal and Kunwar Arora. She even tagged the event planning company that planned and decorated her birthday bash. In another video, the decorations and venue can be seen. Balloons, fireworks and cakes were the themes of Himanshi's birthday. She was seen wearing a satin silk dress in this video.

IMAGE CREDITS: @iamhimanshikhurana IG

