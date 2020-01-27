Himesh Reshammiya Finally Opens Up About Trolls Attacking His ''nasal Voice''

In a career spanning over more than two decades, Himesh Reshammiya has established himself as one of the best musical artists in the country today. He is truly a man of many talents including that of a music director, composer and even an actor. The audience still never leaves a chance to groove to the tunes of his songs years after they were first released.

Himesh Reshammiya on being constantly attacked

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Himesh Reshammiya opened up about how he fought the constant backlashes that he received. He says he was always trolled for having a ‘nasal voice’. Himesh said that when one becomes a superstar, they garner all sorts of attention. He added that people need to take negative reactions positively too since that is the only way to deal with it.

Recalling the time back in 2006 when he was trolled mercilessly, Himesh Reshammiya said that he was upset that people called him “nasal”. He even added that the same year almost every song of his was a chartbuster. He said that even with 50 blockbuster songs, when people called him out, Himesh got a bit angry.

He also spoke about how he was not even spared by legendary singer Asha Bhonsle for the same. He received flak from her too. Back then, Himesh Reshammiya defended himself by saying that even the legendary singer-composer RD Burman sang that way. He also added that one needs to learn how to deal with criticism in the face and cope with it.

On the work front, Himesh Reshammiya will be next seen in a double role Happy Hardy and Heer is directed by Raka and also stars Sonia Mann along with Himesh. The film is slated to release on January 31, 2020.

