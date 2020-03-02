The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Surbhi Chandna And Hina Khan Bring Forward Their White Blazer Game; See Pics

Bollywood News

Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan have both sported a blazer look and have flaunted them through Instagram. Read to know about their fancy styles and fashion.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Surbhi Chandna

Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna are two of the most prominent names of television. The two have not only played the roles of the 'adarsh bahu' in TV shows but have also shown their glamorous sides in real life. Neither Surbhi nor Hina are afraid of experimenting and this can be seen in their photoshoots and pictures on their Instagram. A recent style that the two followed was the white pantsuit look. 

ALSO READ | Surbhi Chandna Shares Video Of Her Healthy Sea-food Binging; WATCH

Hina Khan vs Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram is packed with pictures of the actor looking beautiful in various outfits. Surbhi has posted a picture of herself in a white blazer and pants. Even though the picture is a fan edit, it still brings out Surbhi's look in the picture. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

ALSO READ | Surbhi Chandna And Gaurav Chopra's Pictures Prove That They're The Ultimate BFFs

Although this look is a fan edit, Surbhi is not new to the trend of blazers. Another picture that the actor shared on her Instagram shows a shimmering, striped blazer. The pantsuit in this look has black and silver vertical stripes with a deep V neck cut. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

ALSO READ | Surbhi Chandna's BTS Video On Instagram Leaves Fans Astonished

Hina Khan 

Hina Khan's Instagram shows her style and is also a window to her personal life. The actor had posted a picture from a photoshoot where she can be seen wearing a white blazer and pants. The blazer and pants have white intricate embroidery on it which gives it a subtle but beautiful look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

ALSO READ | Surbhi Jyoti And Surbhi Chandna Are True BFFs And Here's The Proof

Image Source: Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan Instagram

ALSO READ | Surbhi Chandna & Gaurav Chopra's BTS Videos & Pictures From Sets Of 'Sanjivani'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP DENIES CONFLICT IN MVA
VIRAT KOHLI AFTER SERIES LOSS
ASHA DEVI ON PLEAS IN SC & HC
OWAISI: WHAT ABOUT ANURAG THAKUR?
BJP SLAMS SENA REVOKING COW SCHEME
RICKSHAW PULLER'S KIN UNTRACEABLE