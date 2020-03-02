Surbhi Chandna And Hina Khan Bring Forward Their White Blazer Game; See Pics

Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna are two of the most prominent names of television. The two have not only played the roles of the 'adarsh bahu' in TV shows but have also shown their glamorous sides in real life. Neither Surbhi nor Hina are afraid of experimenting and this can be seen in their photoshoots and pictures on their Instagram. A recent style that the two followed was the white pantsuit look.

Hina Khan vs Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram is packed with pictures of the actor looking beautiful in various outfits. Surbhi has posted a picture of herself in a white blazer and pants. Even though the picture is a fan edit, it still brings out Surbhi's look in the picture.

Although this look is a fan edit, Surbhi is not new to the trend of blazers. Another picture that the actor shared on her Instagram shows a shimmering, striped blazer. The pantsuit in this look has black and silver vertical stripes with a deep V neck cut.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan's Instagram shows her style and is also a window to her personal life. The actor had posted a picture from a photoshoot where she can be seen wearing a white blazer and pants. The blazer and pants have white intricate embroidery on it which gives it a subtle but beautiful look.

Image Source: Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan Instagram

