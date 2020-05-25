From 'Padman' To 'Mission Mangal', Filmmaker R Balki's Net Worth Is A Blockbuster

R. Balki is one of the finest filmmakers in India. He is known for his outstanding work on films like Paa, Cheeni Kum, Padman, etc. The writer, director and producer was born as R Balakrishnan but he is known as R. Balki in the entertainment industry. Apart from being a director in the Indian film industry, he is also a successful name in the advertisement industry. His films like Paa and Padman have won him several awards and accolades. Let’s take a look at R. Balki’s net worth and income.

R Balki’s net worth

R Balki's films like Padman, Paa, Cheeni Kum, Ki & Ka were received well by audiences and critics alike. According to various sources, R. Balki’s net worth is around a whopping $9 million. R Balki’s income is primarily from his directing career. He is also a well-reputed name in the advertisement industry. He has been part of several successful ideas like Daag Achche Hain for ‘Surf Excel', Jaago re advertisements for Tata Tea and also for Idea.

His personal life

R. Balki is married to director Gauri Shinde. The couple got married in 2007. Gauri Shinde is a successful writer, director and film producer in the entertainment industry. She is also a very senior name in advertising.

Director's movies

R. Balki made his debut in Bollywood by directing the critically acclaimed film Cheeni Kum. The movie had a strong star cast with the Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu in the lead. His second film Paa won him many awards and accolades. The movie featured Amitabh Bachchan in a very challenging role. He also directed the movie Padman which was a critical and commercial success. The movie was based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham. The film featured Akshay Kumar in the titular role.

R Balki’s recent news

Akshay Kumar and R. Balki recently shot for a government-approved ad at Kamalistan studio. According to media reports, the shoot was wrapped in a couple of hours. In a media interaction, R. Balki said that they shot the advertisement for Government of India’s ad campaign about spreading awareness about responsibilities after lockdown. The shoot was done following all the necessary protocols and safety guidelines by the government and health ministry. R. Balki also mentioned in his media interaction that minimum crew was present on the set.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

