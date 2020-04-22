R Balki's Birthday: Highest Grossing Movies Of The Ace Filmmaker

R Balki is a renowned Indian filmmaker and screenwriter. Formerly, he was the Group Chairman of advertising agency Lowe Lintas. Balki is known for helming several successful Bollywood flicks including Cheeni Kum, Paa, and Padman, to name a few. Therefore, on the occasion of his 55th birthday, we have compiled some of the critically acclaimed feature films helmed by the ace filmmaker.

R Balki’s highest grossing Bollywood films

1. Cheeni Kum

Helmed by R Balki, Cheeni Kum stars Tabu, Amitabh Bachchan, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. This romantic drama film showcases an unusual love story of a 64-year man and a 34-year old independent woman. This unconventional tale revolves around Buddhadev Gupta (Amitabh Bachchan), an old and arrogant man, whose sole friend is a little girl. He gets attracted to Nina Verma (Tabu), who changes him completely. However, the duo takes time to realise their feelings for each other, despite societal norms, pressure and their difference in opinion. Besides actors’ performance, R Balki was appreciated for his direction, and Cheeni Kum was a hit at the box office.

2. Paa

Paa stars Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. This comedy-drama flick is directed by R Balki and follows the life of a schoolboy, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder known as Progeria. The film revolves around his relationship with his parents, who reunite because of him. In Paa, Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of a father, while Amitabh Bachchan portrays his son. Besides faring well at the box office, Paa garnered critical praise for the actors’ performance. Moreover, this movie also received numerous awards and accolades.

Also read: Ekta Kapoor Shares A Hilarious Re-run Related Video Call Between Hum Paanch Characters

Also read: Actor Shoma Anand Expresses Joy On Watching A Younger Version Of Herself In 'Hum Paanch'

3. Pad Man

Pad Man features Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in prominent roles. Helmed by R Balki, this comedy-drama flick is inspired by the life of a Tamil Nadu-based social activist, Arunachalam Muruganantham. The film revolves around Laxmi, who gains knowledge about menstruation and attempts to fight the taboo against it, by spreading awareness. Although he gets criticized in his village, he refuses to stop and carries on with his invention for a low-cost pad. Pad Man received appreciation from the critics and the audience alike. Moreover, it received numerous awards and was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2018.

Also read: Ashok Saraf Expresses Joy Over 'Hum Paanch' Re-run, Claims He Would Love To Watch It Again

Also read: Taapsee Pannu Says She Never Thought 'Thappad' Would Surpass 'Panga' & 'Chhapaak' At BO

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.