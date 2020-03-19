Saif Ali Khan's Best Films On Netflix You Must Check Out

Many Bollywood stars have been part of several unique, content-driven projects and have opened a new avenue to display their talent. Saif Ali Khan is one of them. He has delivered projects that have made their way on to the streaming giant, Netflix. With all that said now, here are some of the best movies of Saif Ali Khan that are available to watch on Netflix:

Saif Ali Khan movies to watch on Netflix

Dil Chahta Hai

This is widely considered to be one of the greatest films of Saif Ali Khan. The movie revolves around the carefree lives of three men who are best buddies and are on their journey of finding true love together. The flick features Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Preity Zinta in pivotal roles and is an absolute must-watch.

Kurbaan

Kurbaan was released in the year 2009 and the flick features Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie is said to be near and dear to the couple as they fell in love on the sets of this film. The action-thriller is helmed by Rensil D'Silva.

Kya Kehna

This is one of the earliest movies of Saif Ali Khan, featuring alongside Preity Zinta. The flick is centred around Preity Zinta's character who has conceived before getting married. Kya Kehna features Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, and Chandrachur Singh along with Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zonta in prominent roles. Check out the trailer here:

Race 2

Helmed by Abbas-Mustan, this movie features Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan, Ameesha Patel, and Aditya Pancholi in crucial roles. The movie revolves around Ranvir who becomes friends with gangster Armaan. However, he takes revenge on the gangster after he learns that he was responsible for his wife's death. The movie is also known for its songs.

