Parineeti Chopra's Cotton T-shirt's Price Is Worth A Trip To Maldives

Parineeti Chopra is currently busy working on her upcoming sports drama Saina. The actor was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. Parineeti Chopra's perfect airport look instantly caught the attention of the paparazzi.

Parineeti Chopra who is all set to get in the shoes of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal with her sports drama took a short break from her busy schedule. The actor recently took a break from her busy schedule to calm herself in the Maldives. Parineeti Chopra was spotted at the airport as she jetted off to resume back to work. Parineeti was all-dressed in a chic casual outfit but it was her high-end fashion choices that made heads turn at the airport.

Parineeti Chopra donned a white printed Fendi t-shirt that is worth Rs 60,000 and paired it with dark blue denim. Parineeti Chopra went for a tan coloured overcoat and a pair of white sneakers which complimented her outfit perfectly. Parineeti Chopra opted for a black tote bag by Saint Laurent which is worth Rs 1 lakh. Parineeti Chopra went for cool black shades and a messy high ponytail. She opted for fresh face makeup with rosy pink lips to complete her look.

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra will soon be seen playing the role of Saina Nehwal, the famous badminton player in her upcoming biopic movie Saina. The film is directed by Amole Gupte. The movie will also feature Paresh Rawal and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release sometime in 2020.

Apart from Sania, Parineeti will also be seen in an upcoming psychological thriller The Girl On The Train. The movie is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and it is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Girl On The Train. The movie is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name. The movie will hit the big screen on May 8, 2020.

