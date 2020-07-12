Katrina Kaif's 'Bang Bang': Making Of The Bike Chase Sequence | WATCH

Bang Bang is a remake of the 2010 Hollywood flick Knight and Day by James Mangold featuring Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz in pivotal roles. The action drama movie is a production of Fox Star Studios. The Siddharth Anand-directorial stars Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, and Danny Denzongpa in prominent roles.

Bang Bang revolves around a bank receptionist, Harleen, who lives a monotonous life. However, her chance encounter with a mysterious man leads to an adventurous ride as they escape terrorists. While Harleen cannot trust her, she eventually falls in love with him. Upon its release in 2014, Bang Bang garnered a positive response for its action sequences and stunning chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. It was a box office success. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about the making of the movie. Read on:

The making of the bike chase scene in Katrina Kaif's Bang Bang

Briefly, before the release of Bang Bang, the makers dropped a making video on YouTube. It begins with Hrithik Roshan describing their characters in the movie. He says that Harleen (Katrina Kaif) is a person who believes that there is more to life than what meets the eye. She also has faith that nothing is impossible. On the other hand, Rajveer (Hrithik Roshan) lives that life.

The actor reminisces a bike chase scene in which the rider had to swerve in such a way that he becomes quite close to the adjoining cars which were moving the speed of around 80 miles per hour. The shot involves both Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan. While the duo was apprehensive at first, they told the makers about attempting the scene before officially shooting.

So, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif tried the bike chase by starting at the speed of 20 miles per hour and gradually increasing it to reach their highest, which was appropriate for the scene. They experienced it and performed it well. Roshan concluded by saying that managed to pull off the sequence successfully. The Bang Bang making video showcases the clip featuring the same scene in the movie.

