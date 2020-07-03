Hrithik Roshan's 'War' To Be The First Indian Film To Release In Japan Post COVID-19

The movie War, which released on October 2, 2019, set a record by becoming the biggest-ever box-office opening in the history of Indian cinema. Accordingly, it was also the biggest opening for both Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in their careers to date. The movie did very well at the box office and also got a positive reaction from fans. Now the film will have another run at the box office, as reportedly, War will release in Japan post COVID-19 lockdown.

Read Also | Kareena Kapoor Or Ameesha Patel: Who Shared A Better Chemistry With Hrithik Roshan?

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War to release in Japan?

It was reported by an entertainment portal that the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War is to release in Japan as the world is going back to the new normal and so is the Land of the Rising Sun. Japan opened its theatres in May 2020. Currently, the theatres are releasing Hollywood classic films like Bonnie and Clyde, and The Towering Inferno. War will be the first Indian film to release in Japan after the COVID-19 lockdown. The date of the film's release in reportedly July 17, and the film's release in Japan could turn out fairly lucrative for its makers.

Read Also | Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan And 819 New Members Invited To Be A Part Of The Academy

War starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor, in the leading roles. This movie's story revolves around an Indian soldier assigned to eliminate his former mentor because he has gone rogue. The film was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand. This film was shot in several different locations including at the Arctic Circle.

Read Also | Hrithik Roshan's Movies And Songs That You Can Binge-watch On Zee5

In the past, director of the film Siddharth Anand had expressed to a news portal that War was shot in 7 different countries and 15 cities across the world. He also added that the bike chase sequence was shot on Portugal's highest mountain peak Serra da Estrela. The car action sequence on ice in Finland was the first time a film was shot at the Arctic circle. Anand spoke on how they shot a sequence in Bondi Beach in Australia, and that Ghungroo was the first-ever song to be shot on the Amalfi Coast. Adding to this, director Siddharth Anand also revealed that the chasing and hunting scenes in the movie were shot in seven different countries.

Read Also | 5 Turning Points In Hrithik Roshan's Career That Made Him The Superstar He Is Today

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.