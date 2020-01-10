Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinkie Posted The Sweetest Birthday Message For 'Duggu'; See Pic

Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan took to Instagram and posted the sweetest message for her son’s birthday. Pinkie Roshan’s Instagram caption in her post is winning hearts all over the internet.

Hrithik gets sweetest b’day post from his mom

Hrithik Roshan is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film War. The Tiger Shroff-Hrithik Roshan starrer had tremendous success at the box-office. Prior to the release of War, Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 was also well received at the box-office.

But today is a special day for Hrithik Roshan as the War actor is celebrating his 46th birthday today. Hrithik Roshan’s family, close friends and especially his fans poured in their birthday wishes. But Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan’s Instagram post is being termed as the best birthday wish for Hrithik a.k.a Duggu.

Pinkie's Instagram post for her son Hrithik Roshan consisted of one of his pictures from the movie Guzaarish.

In her Instagram post’s caption, the mother stated, “My dear Duggu, you are one of the noblest souls on the planet who never fails to stand up for what you believe in, see the best in others and better yourself.”

She continued Hrithik Roshan’s birthday post by stating that there is no finish line that Hrithik crosses because once he completes a challenge, he always looks past it. The War actor's mother also mentioned that Hrithik Roshan is an inspiration for millions. Check out Hrithik Roshan’s birthday post by his mother here.

Hrithik Roshan’s birthday wishes would have been incomplete if he had not received a special message from his father, director and actor Rakesh Roshan. Rakesh Roshan took to Twitter and posted a sweet message for Hrithik. Take a look.

Happy Birthday Duggu my Sun keep shinning aur apni roshni se sare jahan ko roshan kardo. @iHrithik — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) January 10, 2020

