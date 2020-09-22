Hrithik Roshan Funds 20-year-old Ballet Dancer's Education To Help Him Pursue Dreams

Bollywood's versatile actor Hrithik Roshan recently extended his helping hand towards a 20-year old Indian ballet dancer who wanted to fulfill his dream of pursuing his career in abroad. Hrithik donated some amount to ballet dancer Kamal Singh, a Delhi boy whose father drives an e-rickshaw to earn a living for the family so that he can pursue his career in performing arts.

Hrithik Roshan helps Indian ballet dancer

Kamal Singh is a ballet dancer and a son of an e-rickshaw driver from Vikaspuri, Delhi. He is also the first Indian dancer to get admission in the prestigious English National Ballet School of London, England. But due to the shortage of funds, he was unable to procure his dream and turn it into reality. Hrithik has financially helped out the aspiring ballet dancer so that the person may travel abroad to join a professional learning institute to further explore his artistic side and make a career in performing arts.

Kamal's teacher Fernando Guilera took to his Instagram and thanked Hrithik for his generous donation that brought him closer to achieving his goal. Fernando shared a snapshot of the money that came in the account from HRX films and wrote, “Thank you so much Hrithik Roshan and HRX Films for supporting my student.

Earlier this year, the actor took to his social media handles and showered messages of appreciation and inspiration for dancer Yuvraj Singh, and called him the “smoothest air walker” he has seen. Hrithik sure has an eye for talent and never fails to share their talent with the world. Hrithik has left no stone unturned when it comes to supporting young talent and has always showered them with immense love and encouragement.

