Hrithik Roshan Congratulates Makers Of 'Mithila Makhaan' For Winning National Award

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan shared an inspiring tweet on his official Twitter account, recently. Congratulating two siblings from Bihar, who made the first-ever Maithili film and also won a National Award for it, actor Hrithik Roshan praised them to keep up the good work. Titled as Mithila Makhaan, the film made history by becoming the first Maithili film in India.

Hrithik Roshan praises Maithili filmmakers

Taking a moment to congratulate Neetu & Nitin Chandra. The siblings who joined forces to back a film they believed in. And they made History! Here's the first ever Maithili film from Bihar to win the National Award. Keep up the good work 👏🏻 @Neetu_Chandra https://t.co/HjpdaPkW5F — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 21, 2020

Mithila Makhaan, directed by Nitin Chandra will be released on October 2, 2020, on Bejod Cinema. Praising the latter and his sibling Neetu Chandra, Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to congratulate them. He wrote that he took a moment to praise the two siblings who joined forces to back a film they believed in and created history. The actor also shared the trailer of the film in his tweet.

Nitin Chandra, who won a National Award for his film felt elated and shared that a National Award is something every filmmaker aspires. He said it was surreal to get a National Award because his DVD reached on the last day at the DFF Office in Delhi. The director was not sure if his Maithili film had reached or no. Nitin Chandra, however, felt delighted when he heard the results in March and was glad he had created history.

Earlier Director of Mithila Makhaan had shared that making the film was a difficult task. The idea of the film first occurred to him when he visited the flood-affected areas in Bihar during 2008-2009. He made a documentary to understand the problem. He realised how people from North Bihar created jobs in their own village. This became the germ of the story which then took 5-6 years of development. Nitin Chandra’s sister Neetu Chandra played a huge part in the making of Mithila Makhaan as she went location hunting, chose a cast and also found investors for the film.

