'Get Your Shot Of Sun': Hrithik Roshan Shares Sun-kissed Selfie; fans Swoon Over His Look

Hrithik Roshan recently shared a selfie of himself where he can be seen soaking in some vitamin D. The actor captioned his picture and advised his fans to get their shot in the sun. He further said that every day, at least for 10 minutes, one must find a way and expose themselves to sunlight. Amid lockdown, he advised his fans to stay alert, bright and take care of their mental health as well. Check out Hrithik Roshan’s shot in the sun below.

Hrithik Roshan's Instagram picture of him soaking in Vitamin D

As soon as the post went up, Hrithik’s fans flooded the post with comments and responses. While some called his Greek God looks ‘smouldering handsomeness’, there were some who showered him with love. Check out some fan comments below.

According to reports from media portals, Hrithik Roshan is spending his time in quarantine with his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan along with ex-wife Sussanne Khan. A day earlier, Hrithik had posted a couple of videos and photographs of his parents and wished them on their marriage anniversary. Check out the post below.

Image credits: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

