Shoojit Sircar’s Next Might Not Have Any Intimate Scenes Owing To Social Distancing?

Shoojit Sircar and team were reportedly in the middle of the shoot of his next film when the coronavirus lockdown put a halt on all non-essential activities. The director is popular for his realistic films like Piku, Pink, October and more such films and yet again he was filming a thriller drama. However, recent reports suggest that the director might pull away from any intimate scene as it requires heavy human contact.

The Shoojit Sircar directorial will be a social distancing heaven post the lockdown

In an interview with a media portal, the director revealed that originally the script required the shoot of a bed scene of the involved actors. However, he might drop the scene. Explaining the current situation with the coronavirus, he said that he wants to avoid any ‘touching’ activity to happen, which flouts the norm of social distancing. The actors will wear masks on-set and only remove it for the scene take. The whole cast and crew will have to wear masks. Furthermore explaining the post coronavirus lockdown filming situation, he explained all the people will sit or stay in the rooms or vans allocated to them and will not come out if they don’t have a scene to shoot. He also called back on the times flowers were used to kiss instead of actors doing it onscreen. He said they might have to resort to this in a witty way.

Shooting of Shoojit Sircar’s next

Similar to many other Bollywood projects even Shoojit Sircar is waiting on the official announcements by the authorities to start shooting from where they left. The makers will pick up from where they left, once the coronavirus situation is under control. Shoojit Sircar was filming with undisclosed actors, the female lead is reportedly a newcomer.

