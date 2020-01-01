Hrithik Roshan Smashed The Box Office With These Films In 2019; Check Out

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan rocked the box office this year with his movies. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor worked in Super 30 and War in 2019. Both these movies went on to become a massive commercial success. Roshan had a perfect end to the year. We have listed down his movies this year and their box office collections:

War

War is helmed by Siddharth Iyer. This action thriller movie stars Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff, besides Hrithik Roshan, in the lead roles. Released on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, War is a record-setter for being the highest opener. This movie is also the highest-grossing Indian flick of 2019. War movie revolves around a soldier who goes rogue. Loaded with juicy action sequences, this movie features Tiger and Hrithik locking horns. War has Masaledar storyline, high-octane action sequences, plot twist and thrills to keep you glued to the screen. Roshan plays an anti-hero Kabir who is asked to be tracked down by his student Khalid, portrayed by Tiger.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan Is The No. 1 Box Office Star Of 2019, Thanks To His Super-hit 'War'

War earned over ₹ 500 crores over a budget of ₹150 crores. This movie garnered positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Furthermore, War is the highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan On Action Movies: It's More Than Just Fist Fighting And Blowing Cars

Super 30

This biographical drama flick is based on the life of ace mathematician Anand Kumar. Super 30 stars Hrithik Roshan as Anand, with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in the prominent roles. This Vikas Bahl’s directorial movie received appreciation for the storyline and Roshan’s performance. On the budget of ₹60 crores, Super 30 earned ₹208.93 crores and got listed in the highest-grossing Hindi movies of all time. This movie revolves around a mathematician wizard who prepares down and out students for IIT without any charge. Filled with bits of Anand’s personal life, Super 30 is an inspiring tale.

Also read: Deepika Padukone On Cake Feeding Video: Time To Cast Me And Hrithik Roshan Together

Also read: Hrithik Roshan Spills The Beans On 'Krissh 4' And What Made Its Franchise A Success

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.