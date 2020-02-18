Indian Dance Group 'V Unbeatable' Wins 'America's Got Talent: The Champions'

The Indian dance group V Unbeatable have won the second season of America's Got Talent: The Champions. Their finale performance was also based on their Indian roots as the group performed to the number 'Tattad Tattad' from the film 'Ram-Leela'. The dance group had evidently left a solid impression on Indian as well as American viewers with their dancing skills. Check out details below -
Give it up for your new #AGTChampion winners, @v_unbeatable! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Ov4gkqnaEm— America's Got Talent (@AGT) February 18, 2020
The V Unbeatable dance group consisting of 29 dancers from Mumbai. The group was earlier called Unbeatable but after one of their members named Vikas passed away, they renamed their group to V Unbeatable. Before featuring in America's Got Talent, the group had been a part of various Indian talent shows like 'Dance Plus 4' and 'India Banega Manch'. Before appearing in the finale for America's Got Talent, actor Ranveer Singh had shared an inspiring message to boost the enthusiasm of the group.
We can’t imagine that we got warm wishes and good luck from @RanveerOfficial sir for our results and we really thankful for that, thank you so much sir love you sir. @AGT @deepikapadukone #thankyou #love #blessed #great #realty #bollywood #art #agt #nbc #news pic.twitter.com/wzcdkgx9wX— V.unbeatable_official_india (@v_unbeatable) February 15, 2020
WOW!! I knew V.Unbeatable was special from the moment they walked on stage. Thank you for opening up the world to us, @v_unbeatable. You deserve this incredible moment.— Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) February 18, 2020
Congratulations to my Golden Buzzer on WINNING #AGTChampions pic.twitter.com/HKvvndfRnp
Never look back because success is in your front.choreographer and director omchauhan7825 choreographer rohitfictitious @AGT @nbc @SimonCowell @howiemandel @AleshaOfficial @heidiklum host @terrycrews @StarPlus @remodsouza @rahulshettyRz @vibhorratna pic.twitter.com/72Qdc5wRXk— V.unbeatable_official_india (@v_unbeatable) February 17, 2020
