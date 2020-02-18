Indian Dance Group 'V Unbeatable' Wins 'America's Got Talent: The Champions'

The Indian dance group V Unbeatable have won the second season of America's Got Talent: The Champions. Their finale performance was also based on their Indian roots as the group performed to the number 'Tattad Tattad' from the film 'Ram-Leela'. The dance group had evidently left a solid impression on Indian as well as American viewers with their dancing skills. Check out details below -

V Unbeatable wins America's Got Talent: The Champions

The V Unbeatable dance group consisting of 29 dancers from Mumbai. The group was earlier called Unbeatable but after one of their members named Vikas passed away, they renamed their group to V Unbeatable. Before featuring in America's Got Talent, the group had been a part of various Indian talent shows like 'Dance Plus 4' and 'India Banega Manch'. Before appearing in the finale for America's Got Talent, actor Ranveer Singh had shared an inspiring message to boost the enthusiasm of the group.

WOW!! I knew V.Unbeatable was special from the moment they walked on stage. Thank you for opening up the world to us, @v_unbeatable. You deserve this incredible moment.



Congratulations to my Golden Buzzer on WINNING #AGTChampions pic.twitter.com/HKvvndfRnp — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) February 18, 2020

