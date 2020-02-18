Hrithik Roshan Reveals Why 'Super 30' Was Much 'easier' Than 'War'

Hrithik Roshan is singing to the tunes of success as the actor’s last two releases like War and Super 30 have managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. While Hrithik Roshan was lauded for his performance as a mathematician from Bihar in Super 30, the actor also heaped praises for his transformation as a cop in War. Recently, the actor remarked that working in Super 30 was much easier than his role in War. Here are the details.

Hrithik Roshan on Super 30 and War

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Hrithik revealed that both his characters in Super 30 and War, were difficult to portray onscreen, as each character demanded a different kind of preparation and dedication. Adding to the same, Hrithik admitted that his role in Super 30 was much easier, the character had more heart and didn't require to go the unconventional way. Joking about the same, Hrithik added that he might have been a 'Bihari' in his previous life.

Speaking about his transition from Anand Kumar in Super 30 to Kabir in War, Hrithik revealed that there are some uncanny similarities between these two characters and it was amazing how the characters looked in theatres. Hrithik and Tiger Shroff’s War became India’s highest-grossing action entertainer of 2019, as the film reportedly earned more than ₹370 crores.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is currently gearing up for his next, Krrish 4. Krrish 4 is the fourth franchise of India's first sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya which stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Rekha in the leading roles. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the makers of Krrish 4 have eyed a Christmas release for the film, as it reportedly releases on December 25, 2020. The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a prominent role.

Hrithik will be seen along with actor Katrina Kaif in Bang Bang Reloaded. The much-anticipated action entertainer will mark Hrithik and Katrina Kaif's on-screen reunion after five years, as the duo last joined hands for Bang Bang. Helmed by Sidharth Anand, Bang Bang managed to cross the 200-crore-mark, boosting fans' expectations from the much-awaited sequel.

