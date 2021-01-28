'Flack' Season 2 Cast: All About 'Anna Paquin' Starrer Dramedy Series

The popular drama-comedy show called Flack, which is gearing up for its season 3 is one of the hit series on the W channel. The British series aired the first season starring Anna Paquin on February 21, 2019. The first season consisted of 6 episodes. While the second season had premiered last year on April 13, 2020, it also featured six episodes. As the fans of the show await the release of the third season, take a look at Flack season 2 cast.

'Flack' Season 2 cast & their characters

Anna Paquin as Robyn, an American publicist

Sophie Okonedo as Caroline, Head of Mills Paulson

Genevieve Angelson as Ruth, Robyn's sister

Lydia Wilson as Eve, Robyn's best friend

Rebecca Benson as Melody, an intern

Arinze Kene as Sam, Robyn's boyfriend

Marc Warren as Tom, a ballet dancer

Rufus Jones as Mark, Ruth's husband

Andrew Leung as Craig, an IT worker

Anna Paquin as Robyn

The cast of Flack includes Anna Paquin as Robyn. Anna returns to the show as the lead character as well as the executive producer. She is one of the youngest actors who has won an Oscar. She is also known for her shows like True Blood as well as for her role in the X-Men movies.

Lydia Wilson as Eve

Lydia Wilson also returns from the first season as Robyn's best friends and colleague. In the second season, many secrets are revealed about Eve on the show. Wilson is known for her role in Star Trek: Beyond, Ripper Street and Requiem.

Genevieve Angelson as Ruth

Genevieve Angelson plays the role of Ruth, who is Robyn's sister. The actor is known for her role as Caitlin Hobart on House of Lies, as Detective Nicole Gravely on Backstrom. She also played Patti Robinson on Good Girls Revolt.

Rufus Jones as Mark

Rufus Jones plays the role of Mark, who is Ruth's husband. Actor Rufus Jones is an English actor and writer. Apart from Flack, he is also known for a 6 part series called Home, that aired on Channel 4.

Arinze Kene as Sam

Arinze Kene is a British actor. He was recently seen in the 2020 movie I'm Your Woman. He is currently busy shooting for Text for You and Ear for Eye.

Oliver Lansley as American Mike

Season 2 saw an addition to the cast of Flack. The creator, writer and director Oliver Lansley made a cameo as Mike in season 2. He is known for Vanity Fair, Whites and FM.

Sophie Okonedo as Caroline

Sophie Okonedo plays the role of the head of the PR company, around which the whole show is based. She is known for her roles in movies like After Earth and TV shows like Wanderlust and Chimerica. She started her career with a drama called Young Soul Rebels (1991), Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995), and Dirty Pretty Things (2002).

Marc Warren as Tom

Marc Warren plays the role of Tom, who is a ballet dancer. Marc is known for his roles in Band of Brothers, as Danny Blue in Hustle, as Dougie Raymond in The Vice, as Dominic Foy in the State of Play, Mad Dogs, The Musketeers and Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, to name a few.

