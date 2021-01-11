Sanjeeda Shaikh Shares A Still From Her Latest Single 'Toh Aagaye Hum'; See Photo

On January 11, 2021, Sanjeeda Shaikh took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of herself flaunting her good looks and toned body. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a white bikini and posing in a knee-deep ocean. She shared several snippets from her new song Toh Aagaye Hum on her Insta handle. The song is a new single by the successful duo of composer and a singer Mithoon and Jubin Nautiyal. The song has already reached thirty-five million views on YouTube.

Sanjeeda Shaikh shares a still from her new single

In the picture, Sanjeeda can be seen enjoying nature’s lap as she poses in a knee-deep ocean. She flaunted her natural look as she wore minimal make-up and kept her straight hair loose in the picture. In her several pictures, she can be seen playing with her hair. In the caption, she simply dropped a blue heart. Many of her fans went gaga over her looks and dropped lovely comments.

A fan commented, “Gorgeous beauty” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, “Beautiful mermaid” with a pair of red hearts and kissing face emoticons. A netizen commented, “Nice pic sanjeeda ji”. Another one wrote, “Just like a mermaid on the beach so cute and beautiful” with a shining red heart.

Sanjeeda Shaikh's photo

In her another recent post, she shared a short video clip from her song. In the caption, she thanked her fans for the support for her new single. She wrote, “’#TohAagayeHum’ has reached 35M! Wow! We are delighted and stoked. Thank you for all the support. Tune in now!”

Many of her fans dropped red heart and fire emoticons in the comments. A fan commented, “Amazing” with a fire emoticon, while another one wrote, “Amazing song it was loved it” with an OK gesture emoticon. A netizen simply called her ‘stunning’ in the comments and dropped a pair of kissing face emoticons.

Sanjeeda Shaikh's latest song

Toh Aagaye Hum is a love tale with Mithoon’s melody, Sayeed Qadri’s lyrics and Jubin’s soulful vocals. The video is directed by Ashish Panda in Rajasthan featuring Sanjeeda Shaikh along with Jubin and Mithoon. The song comes after the blockbuster hit Tujhe Kitna Chahein from the film Kabir Singh, they reunite with Sayeed.

Image Source: Sanjeeda Shaikh's Instagram

