Positano Travel Guide To Know What To Do In The Italian City

Positano is amongst the most scenic towns of Italy. The place is filled with positive vibes and the Italian feel in the air. Apart from the picturesque beauty of this Italian city, it also offers great food and amazing experiences. Thousands of tourists bombard this city to enjoy the serenity of Italy. However, if a travel enthusiast is searching for information on things to do in Positano, then here is the list-

Things to do in Positano

Skirt the Coastline on a Vespa

To truly enjoy the Amalfi coats, driving is the best way to explore and experience the serenity heartfully. However, driving on the coastline can be dangerous, but people who have faith in their driving skills can rent a two-wheeler, especially the most popular vehicle of the town Vespa and ride along the places enjoying the breeze and the scenery of the destination.

Take the Boat to Da Adolfo Positano

Da Adolfo beach is marvellous, and its beauty is surreal to all the eyes that look at it. The place is usually crowded, and it is hard to walk around from one corner to the other. However, instead of walking and indulging so much in walking and exploring, a person can enjoy the beach on a boat. Finding a boat is not at all a task here; it can be found anywhere in the area. The boat shuttles only works from May to September. Da Adolfo is closed for the rest of the year.

Hike to Montepertuso

The name of this place in Positano means "hole in the mountain", which refers to the ginormous structure of the rock that travellers witness. According to the ancient tales, Montepertuso is the place where the battle between the Devil and the Virgin Mary occurred, and the giant hole in the mountain was created by the index finger of the Virgin Mary. It has become an ideal place for hiking in Positano. The place has several enjoyable paths which connect the hamlet of Montepertuso to the Lattari Mountains.

