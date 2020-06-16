Ikk Kudi Singer Shahid Mallya Talks About Remixes, Says 'who Don't Have Brains, Make Them'

Ikk Kudi fame singer Shahid Mallya recently shared his views about remix songs, during his chat with a leading entertainment portal. Interestingly, he said that people who do not have brains, make remixes. Labelling it as 'totally wrong', Shahid Mallya also raised a question about the same.

Shahid Mallya's take on remix songs

Elaborating on the same, Shahid Mallya said that those who do not have the 'T' of talent, compose remix songs. Explaining it with an example, he added that what an individual get in roti-sabzi, will not get in a pizza. He further added that if a composer has to create a remix, they should do it with those songs that have been lost to a generation or go to a village and recreate a folk song. He added that recreating a folk song that nobody has heard of could be a good option too.

Concluding his point in the conversation, he asked what is the point of recreating existing popular songs. Shahid Mallya added that remixing songs is 'totally wrong' as it can create a comparison between the original artist and the one who has recreated it.

As the conversation moved ahead, Shahid Mallya also opened up about nepotism in the entertainment industry and his female fan-following. While talking about nepotism, Shahid agreed that nepotism does make an individual's road easy, but it's always the talent that works out at the end. He also stated that nepotism can take an individual to the mic, but, it's the artist who has to perform. Talking about his female fan following, he revealed that he is enjoying the attention as during his school he never got it.

Talking about his professional front, he is currently basking in the success of his recently released music-video Chadeya Fitoor. The song features popular TV actor Shivin Narang along with Miss India Universe 2019 winner Vartika Singh. Singer Deedar Kaur has also given her vocals for the song. The song, released on June 5, received a positive response from the audience. The song has bagged more than 3 lakh views on YouTube along with 34k likes.

