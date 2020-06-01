Wajid Khan's Demise: Viral Bhayani Pays A Heartfelt Tribute To The Musician

The entire country woke up to heartbreaking news of the untimely death of the musical prodigy, Wajid Khan today. The 42-year-old music composer breathed his last on Sunday night before he succumbed to a cardiac arrest. Wajid was reportedly surviving on a ventilator for the past four days due to Coronavirus complications.

After the devastating news of his untimely demise broke the internet, heartfelt condolences from across the country started pouring in on social media. Recently, Viral Bhayani paid homage to the former music composer by sharing a BTS video of his last composition, Eid Mubarak.

Also Read | Wajid Khan's Demise: Wife, Kids Attend Last Rites, Brother Sajid Khan Breaks Down

Viral shares a BTS video of 'Eid Mubarak' song to pay tribute to late Wajid Khan

Wajid Khan was one of the iconic music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, whose contribution to the Hindi film industry is immense and remarkable. Ever since the news of Wajid Khan's death at the age of 42 broke the internet, a lot of his colleagues took to social media to mourn the music prodigy's untimely death. Viral Bhayani recently took to Instagram to mourn Wajid's demise by sharing a BTS video from the song Eid Mubarak which recently released on YouTube on the auspicious day of Eid.

The song has been sung by iconic singer Javed Ali while the music of the song is composed by Sajid-Wajid. The music video of the song released on May 26, 2020. Sharing the BTS video on Instagram, Bhayani captioned it writing, "Passionate musician #wajidkhan #rip".

Also Read | Wajid Khan's Demise: Sanjay Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, Anees Bazmee & Darshan Raval Pay Tributes

Check out the video below:

Later, Viral Bhayani also confirmed the news that the reason behind Wajid Khan's demise was COVID-19 as a close friend of the musician confirmed the same. He also revealed that Wajid's mother was suffering through COVID-19 too, but has recovered now. Sharing an old video of Wajid Khan, Bhayani captioned the post writing,

"Confirmed with a close family friend that indeed it was #COVID19 the actual reason for the death. His mom too had and was admitted in the same ward #coronavirus but she is cured now #rip"

Also Read | Wajid Khan Passes Away: Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, And Daisy Shah Pay Tribute

Not just the celebrity photographer, but several other Bollywood stars too took to social media to share how much the news of Wajid Khan's death has upset them. One among them is Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal who went on to share a heartfelt message for the celebrated singer. Check out Arjun's post for Wajid Khan below.

Apart from Eid Mubarak, Wajid also collaborated with the 'Dabangg Khan' of Bollywood, Salman Khan for his latest track titled Bhai Bhai. The song dropped on social media as well as Salman Khan's channel on Eid and is still trending #2 on YouTube. Check out the music video of Bhai Bhai below:

Also Read | 'May Your Beautiful Soul Rest In Peace': Salman Khan Mourns Untimely Demise Of Wajid Khan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.