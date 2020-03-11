Ileana D'Cruz To Star As The Female Lead In Pawan Kalyan's 'Vakeel Saab'?

Telegu actor Pawan Kalyan will soon return to the big screen with the upcoming film, Vakeel Saab. The movie will be a social thriller courtroom drama and is an official Telugu remake of the Bollywood film, Pink. Now, according to the latest reports, the film will also star the massively popular actor Ileana D'Cruz as the female lead.

Fans of Pawan Kalyan are eagerly awaiting the release of his next film, Vakeel Saab, which is a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's highly acclaimed film, Pink. There is still no official confirmation on who will play the role of the female lead. Ever since the announcement of Vakeel Saab, many fans believed that actor Shruti Haasan would play the role of the female lead.

However, the latest reports are claiming that the female lead will not be played by Shruti Haasan, but will instead be played by the Bollywood star, Ileana D'Cruz. Though these reports are still unconfirmed, as the filmmakers have not yet officially announced Ileana D'Cruz as a part of the cast. Pink was one of the most influential Bollywood films of 2016. The Amitabh Bachchan film has already been remade in Tamil, with Ajith Kumar starring in the lead role. Vidya Balan played the role of the female lead in the Tamil version, titled Nerkonda Paarvai.

The unconfirmed reports have also stated that the filming for Vakeel Saab will wrap up soon. Furthermore, the reports claim that the makers of the film will announce the female lead soon. The first look poster for Vakeel Saab was shared online recently and quickly started trending on Twitter. The poster even broke records by being the most re-tweeted first look poster for a Telegu film.

