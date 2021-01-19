ICC World Test Championship: India Jump To No.1, Australia's Place In Finals Under Threat

It was a day of double celebration for Team India as they not only retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by winning the series 2-1 but also reached to the top of the points table in the ICC World Test Championship. India beat Australia by 3 wickets in the India vs Australia 4th Test at The Gabba in Brisbane courtesy a fine knock from Shubman Gill (91 runs) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56 runs) in second innings. However, it was wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant who stole the show by scoring unbeaten 89 runs to take the team across the finish line.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Reacts After Gabba Heroics, Credits Ravi Shastri & Ajinkya Rahane For Success

Pant was only able to play the match-winning knock after he was handed a lifeline by Australia skipper Tim Paine behind the stumps. The 36-year old Australian skipper, who have had a poor series with the glove, missed a glorious opportunity to stump an in-form Rishabh Pant. It all happened on the final delivery of the 69th over bowled by Nathan Lyon.

Also Read: BCCI Announces 5 Cr Bonus For Team India's Australia Win; PM Modi Hails Energy & Passion

The off-spinner flighted the ball as Pant stepped out of the crease and tried to whack it for a maximum. However, the ball turned a great deal and the southpaw ended up missing it. The Australian wicketkeeper was also deceived by the turn that Lyon generated from the pitch as he missed the ball resulting in four byes.

Also Read: India Clinch Historic Victory Against Australia At The Gabba; Win Test Series In Nailbiter

ICC World Test Championship: India climb to the top spot

The win for the Ajinkya Rahane-led side in India vs Australia 4th Test saw them move 10 points clear at the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table. India are currently at 430 points with a percentage of 71.7, while New Zealand who held the top spot temporarily following series win versus Pakistan, are now second with 420 points and a percentage of 70. The Tim Paine-led Australia after the series loss, have slipped to the third spot with 332 points and a percentage of 69.2.

India on 🔝



After the hard-fought win at The Gabba, India move to the No.1 spot in ICC World Test Championship standings 💥



Australia slip to No.3 👇#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/UrTLE4Rui0 — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2021

Also Read: Tim Paine Misses Out On Stumping Rishabh Pant, Nathan Lyon SHOCKED At Him: WATCH

ICC Test rankings

Not only India moved to the top of ICC World Test Championship, but the Men in Blue also climbed the ladder in ICC World Test Championship. India toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot. As per current standings, New Zealand are at the top of the table with 118.44 points while India now has 117.65 points, overtaking Australia on 113 points.

🇮🇳 India displace Australia to become the new No.2 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings 🎉#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ae4sPu3VdQ — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2021

Image: BCCI / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.