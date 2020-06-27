Amitabh Bachchan And Other Indian Artists Who Were Honoured By Foreign Governments

Many Indian actors and filmmakers have received global recognition for their unique contributions to cinema. Here are some of the Indian artists who have been honoured by foreign governments. Read on to know more about these celebrities:

Indian artists who have been honoured by the foreign government

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is considered one of the most influential actors in Indian cinema. Bachchan has played some of the most iconic characters in Bollywood. Referred to as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has appeared in over 200 Indian movies. He has also been awarded France’s highest civilian honour from the Government of France for his exceptional career in the world of cinema. Amitabh was also awarded the Medal of Honour of Morocco by Morocco’s King Mohammed.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant and has appeared in several successful films. She has received numerous awards, including two Filmfare Awards, and was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2009. The Ambassador of France in New Delhi, Jerome Bonnafont, also awarded Aiswarya Rai Bachchan with the Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters.

Nandita Das

Nandita Das is one of the most acclaimed Indian actors and directors. She has acted in over 40 feature movies in ten different languages. Das has also served twice on the jury of the Cannes Film Festival. The critically acclaimed actor-director was awarded the Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by Jerome Bonnafont during her felicitation in Delhi.

Satyajit Ray

Satyajit Ray is among the most celebrated Indian filmmakers of all time. He received international recognition with his films like The Apu Trilogy (1955–59), The Music Room (1958), The Big City (1963) and Charulata (1964). He has also influenced several American directors, most notably, Martin Scorsese. Satyajit Ray was conferred France’s highest civilian award the Legion of Honour at a function at the Calcutta Library in 1989.

Kamal Hassan

Kamal Haasan has received several awards and accolades over the years for his contribution to Indian cinema. Hassan has also won the Henri Langlois Award as a child artist for his debut movie Kalathoor Kannamma (1959). In 2016, Kamal Hassan was awarded the Knight Of the Order of Arts and Letters for his huge contribution to cinema.

