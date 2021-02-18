IPL Auction 2021: Preity Zinta Posts 'action' From Auction, Calls It 'nerve Wrecking' Task

With as many as 292 cricketers, local and overseas, that are set to go under the hammer with the onset of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2021 in Chennai, actress Preity Zinta who is present at the event shared a picture while expressing her jitters at the event. The actress took to Instagram and shared a photo with the names of the players that have officially been acquired by her team that has been renamed from King XI of Punjab (KXIP) to Punjab Kings.

Preity Zinta shares IPL Auction jitters

Players like Riley Meredith have been acquired for INR 8 crores, Shahrukh Khan for INR 5.25 crores, Jhye Richardson for INR 14 crores, and Dawid Malan for 1.5 crores are a few players who are officially a part of the team. Preity who is feeling nervous while sitting at the auction table shared a picture from the event and wrote, “Lights, Camera .... Auction! It’s all so nerve-wracking... Stay tuned for some more action... oops Auction.” Giving a live update on her biding and selection of players, the actress shared a boomerang video with the names of the other players and asked her fans to suggest her with names of other players who could prove to b a winning streak for her team.

Read: IPL Auction 2021 Live: K Gowtham Most Valued Uncapped Player Of All-time With ₹9.25 CR Bid

Read: IPL Auction 2021 Live: Preity Zinta To Own Shahrukh Khan In IPL As Kings Win ₹5.25 CR Bid

During the IPL auction, the eight franchises - Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Kolkata Knight Riders will be going on war off-field. On January 20, the Punjab Kings franchise announced a list of all their releases and retentions for the IPL 2021 season. Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell were their most notable omissions while they retained as many as 16 of their cricketers from the previous edition of the tournament. Captain KL Rahul and star-attractions Chris Gayle, Mohammad Shami, and Nicholas Pooran were among the ones retained. Here is a look at the entire Punjab Kings team after the entry of Richardson into the mix.

Earlier, on January 17, to begin the new year on a good note, the actress took to Twitter and unveiled the new name and logo of her team Punjab Kings.

"This new year I had hinted that 2021 was going 2 bd yr of new beginnings. So here is our new name & logo as promised. Now Sadda Punjab will be #PunjabKings. I’m super thrilled & excited to share r new vibe wit r friends, fans & well-wishers. #SaddaPunjab #PBKS @PunjabKingsIPL,” she tweeted.

This new year I had hinted that 2021 was going 2 b d yr of new beginnings. So here is our new name & logo as promised. Now Sadda Punjab will be #PunjabKings. I’m super thrilled & excited to share r new vibe wit r friends, fans & well wishers. #SaddaPunjab #PBKS @PunjabKingsIPL pic.twitter.com/1gKTRVBsUZ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 17, 2021

Read: IPL Auction 2021 Live: Kings Shock MI, RCB Fans With Jhye Richardson Bid Worth ₹14 CR

Read: IPL Auction 2021 LIVE Updates: Cheteshwar Pujara Goes To CSK; DC, RCB Spar Over Jamieson

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.