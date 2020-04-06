Here's Irrfan Khan-Kareena Kapoor's Combined Net Worth As 'Angrezi Medium' Premiers Online

The movie Angrezi Medium is now available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for everyone to watch and entertain themselves during the coronavirus lockdown. The movie stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, and Dimple Kapadia. Since the time Angrezi Medium has been released, the cast and crew have earned a lot of fame and appreciation from fans.

Kareena and Irrfan's combined net worth

Irrfan Khan's net worth

Irrfan Khan played the role of Champak Bansal in Angrezi Medium. Champak is a Haryanvi mithaiwala, who is ready to do anything to give his daughter Tarika the best education. Tarika reveals her desire to study in a college abroad, and thus begins Champak's struggle of arranging money for Tarika's fees. Irrfan's role is central to the plot. The actor's net worth after Angrezi Medium, as per reports, is ₹ 350 Crores.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's net worth

Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a crucial role in the movie Angrezi Medium. Her character's name in Naina Kohli, who is a police officer in London. Kareena Kapoor Khan becomes an ally of Champak and helps him through his difficult time. As per reports on a celebrity net worth site, Kareena Kapoor Khan's net worth as of 2020 is ₹ 450 Crores.

After the release of Angrezi Medium, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan Khan's combined net worth is 800 Crores. As per Box Office India, Angrezi Medium's total net gross is ₹ 9,06,00,000. The budget of the film was ₹ 36,00,00,000. The announcement of Angrezi Medium being available of Hotstar was done by Irrfan Khan on his Twitter account. Radhika Madan also posted a video message for the fans on her Instagram:

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

