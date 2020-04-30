Unseen Pic Of The Day: Irrfan Khan With His Mother In Happier, Healthier Times; See Pic

Legendary actor Irrfan Khan, 54, passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on April 29, 2020. The entire film fraternity, fans mourned the loss of the actor. The actor also lost his mother a few days back. Recently, a throwback picture of the two looking hale and hearty has gone viral.

In this throwback picture, one can see Irrfan Khan wearing a checkered shirt and trouser, sitting beside his mother who can be seen wearing a blue salwar suit. The two can be seen striking a pose along with their family. Check out the picture below.

Irrfan Khan's team released an official statement regarding his demise

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

