Is 'Raid' Movie Based On A True Story? Who Were The Real-life Characters?

In the last decade, Bollywood saw plenty of movies inspired by true life events that had shocked the public when they were unravelled. Raid is one of those movies, which is loosely based on the biggest raids conducted by the IRS in the 1980s. Starring Ajay Devgn in the lead, here is more information about the film and how true it's storyline is.

Plot of the film

Raid revolves around an IRS officer Amay Patnaik (played by Ajay Devgn). He gets transferred to Lucknow and receives a tip about black money hoarded by MLA Rameshwar Singh (portrayed by Saurabh Shukla). Rameshwar Singh also goes by the name Tauji and is a very influential man.

In the movie, it is seen that the team of income tax officers conducts the raid for 3-4 days consecutively. Rameshwar Sing tries everything to stop the raid by using political connections but fails. Then he tries to attack officer Amay’s family and later him as well. But Amay and his family escape the dangers. Officer Amay is able to arrest MLA Rameshwar Singh.

Is Raid movie based on a true story?

Raid is loosely based on the events that took place in the 1980s in Kanpur. The film covers the real life income tax raid that was conducted on the then Congress MLA Sardar Inder Singh. Around Rs 420 crores worth of black money and gold was found in the mansion of the then MLA. He used to live in the mansion with his family in Kanpur.

Raid true story characters in real life

The characters in the movie were fictional. However, the movie is based on certain true events. Going by the events shown in the film, the setting and the storyline followed, it can be said that the corrupt MLA was the then-MLA of Congress.

Rameshwar Singh apparently portrayed the character of Sardar Inder Singh, who was a businessman and Congress MLA.

Amay Patnaik was the fictional character based on Income Tax Commissioner of Lucknow, Sharda Prasad Pandey.

Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India in 1981.

Raid real story: Bonus facts

The raid took over 18 hours in reality and is purported to be the longest-running Income Tax raid in history. It took a team of 45 people to count the notes recovered at the place of the MLA. Over 200 police officers were sent to the site to ensure the safety of the Income Tax Officers.

