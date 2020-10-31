Ghost Of Tsushima 1.14 Patch Notes: The Game Preps For The New Raid

Sucker Punch Productions' Ghost of Tsushima was launched on PlayStation 4 as its last major exclusive game to be released by Sony. Players are intrigued by the extensive list of Ghost of Tsushima outfits, armour sets, weapons, and more. Since its release on July 17, it has already become one of the most popular games around the world. However, The armours, masks and weapons are too fascinating as it gives out a perfect feel of a travelling, vengeful Samurai. If you are wonder about the Ghost of Tsushima 1.14 patch notes, then do not worry, here is everything you have been looking for.

Details about Ghost of Tsushima 1.14 patch notes

The official Ghost of Tsushima website revealed major details about the upcoming changes in the game. The developer team from Sucker Punch also announced the release of the 1.14 patch notes on its official GoT Twitter account. The new Ghost of Tsushima patch notes is said to resolve a few bugs and ensure everything's set for the upcoming Raid.

The Ghost of Tsushima 1.14 patch notes

Resolved a few bug fixes

Adds support for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Raid

The new patch is actually a way for the developers to prepare the players for the upcoming game raid. However, the official tweet by the Ghost of Tsushima developers mentioned that the download of the new patch is essential if players want to play the Tale of Iyo. The tweet read: "You'll need to install this patch in order to play the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Raid, which launches Friday 10/30 at 3:00 PM Pacific Time!"

Patch 1.14 for #GhostOfTsushima is now live, resolving a few bug fixes for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.



You'll need to install this patch in order to play the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Raid, which launches Friday 10/30 at 3:00PM Pacific Time! — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Legends Raid OUT NOW! (@SuckerPunchProd) October 30, 2020

Ghost of Tsushima 1.14 patch notes release date

The new Ghost of Tsushima 1.14 patch notes was released yesterday that is Friday, October 30, 2020. It was made available for all the players from 3:00 PM Pacific Time.

Apart from this, the Ghost of Tsushima has received an extraordinary response from the players around the world. However, despite being a PlayStation 4 exclusive, players are wondering about the game's presence in the next-gen PS5 that has been officially launched. Nevertheless, one can expect that Sucker Punch will deliver an incredible game for it too.

