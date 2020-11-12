Lugia Raid Guide: Weakness, Counters And Moveset Of The Psychic-Flying Type Pokemon

Quick links:
Lugia is a Psychic-Flying dual-type Legendary Pokemon creature that was added in Generation 2. This Pokemon creature does not evolve from or into any other Pokemon in the game. It is a Tier 5 raid boss in Pokemon GO. Trainers will be able to catch Lugia in raids for only a few days. So, let us quickly walk you through a Lugia raid guide and its best counters.
Also Read | Flying Cup Pokemon Go: Know More About This GO Battle League
Before you try to catch a Pokemon creature, it is important that you are aware of their best moves and weaknesses. Considering that Lugia is a dual Psychic and Flying-type Pokemon, it comes with a number of vulnerabilities. These include Ice, Electric, Rock, Ghost, and Dark moves. Players are also required to come up with the best set of Lugia counters to be able to take it down with ease and also catch one in the process. So, let us take you through some of the best Lugia counters and its best moves to help you understand the problems it might pose.
Also Read | Aerodactyl Pokemon Go Location, Weakness And Evolution Of The Rock Type Pokemon
You should also note that Lugia is resistant to Grass, Fighting, Ground, and Psychic.
Also Read | Lugia Weakness Pokemon Go: Here's How To Defeat This In A 5 Star Raid Battle
Lugia has two different types of move sets that it can use against opponents. They include:
The Extrasensory (Quick) and Sky Attack (Main) are the best moves of Lugia that offer a huge DPS (Damage Per Second) when used in combination.
Also Read | Pidgeot Pokemon Go Location, Weakness And More About This Flying Type Pokemon