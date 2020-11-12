Last Updated:

Lugia Raid Guide: Weakness, Counters And Moveset Of The Psychic-Flying Type Pokemon

Lugia is one of the most legendary Pokemon creatures that is available in Tier 5 raids. Scroll on to check out its weakness, counters and best moveset.

Lugia raid guide

Lugia is a Psychic-Flying dual-type Legendary Pokemon creature that was added in Generation 2. This Pokemon creature does not evolve from or into any other Pokemon in the game. It is a Tier 5 raid boss in Pokemon GO. Trainers will be able to catch Lugia in raids for only a few days. So, let us quickly walk you through a Lugia raid guide and its best counters.

Lugia's weakness

Before you try to catch a Pokemon creature, it is important that you are aware of their best moves and weaknesses. Considering that Lugia is a dual Psychic and Flying-type Pokemon, it comes with a number of vulnerabilities. These include Ice, Electric, Rock, Ghost, and Dark moves. Players are also required to come up with the best set of Lugia counters to be able to take it down with ease and also catch one in the process. So, let us take you through some of the best Lugia counters and its best moves to help you understand the problems it might pose.

Lugia counters

  • Gengar – Lick and Shadow Ball combination
  • Gengar – Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball combination
  • Darmanitan (Galarian Zen) – Ice Fang and Avalanche combination
  • Darmanitan (Galarian Zen) – Ice Fang and Ice Punch combination
  • Zekrom – Charge Beam and Wild Charge combination
  • Darkrai – Snarl and Shadow Ball combination
  • Kyurem (Black) – Shadow Claw and Blizzard combination
  • Gengar – Hex and Shadow Ball combination
  • Chandelure – Hex and Shadow Ball combination
  • Rampardos – SmackDown and Rock Slide combination
  • Darkrai – Snarl and Dark Pulse combination
  • Deoxys (Attack) – Poison Jab and Zap Cannon combination
  • Weavile – Snarl and Avalanche combination
  • Deoxys (Normal) – Charge Beam and Thunderbolt combination
  • Darkrai – Feint Attack and Shadow Ball combination
  • Gengar – Sucker Punch and Shadow Ball combination
  • Deoxys (Attack) – Poison Jab and Dark Pulse combination
  • Darmanitan (Galarian Standard) – Ice Fang and Avalanche combination
  • Darmanitan (Galarian Zen) – Tackle and Avalanche combination

You should also note that Lugia is resistant to Grass, Fighting, Ground, and Psychic.

Lugia moveset

Lugia has two different types of move sets that it can use against opponents. They include: 

  • Quick moves: Dragon Tail and Extrasensory
  • Main moves: Hydro Pump, Sky Attack, and Future Sight

The Extrasensory (Quick) and Sky Attack (Main) are the best moves of Lugia that offer a huge DPS (Damage Per Second) when used in combination. 

