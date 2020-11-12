Lugia Raid Guide: Weakness, Counters And Moveset Of The Psychic-Flying Type Pokemon

Lugia is a Psychic-Flying dual-type Legendary Pokemon creature that was added in Generation 2. This Pokemon creature does not evolve from or into any other Pokemon in the game. It is a Tier 5 raid boss in Pokemon GO. Trainers will be able to catch Lugia in raids for only a few days. So, let us quickly walk you through a Lugia raid guide and its best counters.

Also Read | Flying Cup Pokemon Go: Know More About This GO Battle League

Lugia's weakness

Before you try to catch a Pokemon creature, it is important that you are aware of their best moves and weaknesses. Considering that Lugia is a dual Psychic and Flying-type Pokemon, it comes with a number of vulnerabilities. These include Ice, Electric, Rock, Ghost, and Dark moves. Players are also required to come up with the best set of Lugia counters to be able to take it down with ease and also catch one in the process. So, let us take you through some of the best Lugia counters and its best moves to help you understand the problems it might pose.

Also Read | Aerodactyl Pokemon Go Location, Weakness And Evolution Of The Rock Type Pokemon

Lugia counters

Gengar – Lick and Shadow Ball combination

Gengar – Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball combination

Darmanitan (Galarian Zen) – Ice Fang and Avalanche combination

Darmanitan (Galarian Zen) – Ice Fang and Ice Punch combination

Zekrom – Charge Beam and Wild Charge combination

Darkrai – Snarl and Shadow Ball combination

Kyurem (Black) – Shadow Claw and Blizzard combination

Gengar – Hex and Shadow Ball combination

Chandelure – Hex and Shadow Ball combination

Rampardos – SmackDown and Rock Slide combination

Darkrai – Snarl and Dark Pulse combination

Deoxys (Attack) – Poison Jab and Zap Cannon combination

Weavile – Snarl and Avalanche combination

Deoxys (Normal) – Charge Beam and Thunderbolt combination

Darkrai – Feint Attack and Shadow Ball combination

Gengar – Sucker Punch and Shadow Ball combination

Deoxys (Attack) – Poison Jab and Dark Pulse combination

Darmanitan (Galarian Standard) – Ice Fang and Avalanche combination

Darmanitan (Galarian Zen) – Tackle and Avalanche combination

You should also note that Lugia is resistant to Grass, Fighting, Ground, and Psychic.

Also Read | Lugia Weakness Pokemon Go: Here's How To Defeat This In A 5 Star Raid Battle

Lugia moveset

Lugia has two different types of move sets that it can use against opponents. They include:

Quick moves: Dragon Tail and Extrasensory

Main moves: Hydro Pump, Sky Attack, and Future Sight

The Extrasensory (Quick) and Sky Attack (Main) are the best moves of Lugia that offer a huge DPS (Damage Per Second) when used in combination.

Also Read | Pidgeot Pokemon Go Location, Weakness And More About This Flying Type Pokemon

Image credits: Pokemon GO