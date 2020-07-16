Is Rhea Chakraborty's Twitter Hacked? Fans Think So After Her Latest Tweet

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left his fans and the whole film fraternity devastated. The police are currently investigating this case. Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been making headlines. She finally broke her silence on Sushant’s death after a month and posted a heartfelt message along with pictures of Sushant. She recently took to her Twitter handle and urged Amit Shah for CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. However, her tweet has left fans with a question. Is Rhea Chakraborty’s Twitter account hacked?

Rhea Chakraborty urged Amit Shah for CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Rhea Chakraborty recently took to her Twitter handle and demanded a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. In her tweet, she introduced herself as Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend for the first time. She then urged Amit Shah for a CBI enquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. However, her tweet and the way she wrote the tweet has left fans wondering if she is really saying this or her Twitter account has been hacked. In her tweet, she addressed herself as “I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty” and said it has been over a month and she has complete faith in the government but for the interest of justice in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case she requested for a CBI enquiry. In the thread, she mentioned that she only wants to understand what pressures prompted him to take such a step.

Rhea Chakraborty's Twitter

Respected @AmitShah sir ,

I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty,it is now over a month since his sudden demise

I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry..part 1 .. — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) July 16, 2020

Part 2.. I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures , prompted Sushant to take this step.

Yours sincerely #satyamevajayate @AmitShah sir — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) July 16, 2020

As soon as she posted the tweet, a lot of fans backed her and praised her for speaking out. However, a certain section of netizens was left wondering about the possibility of her account getting hacked. Some users pointed out the strange mistakes in the Tweet as she did some typing errors. One user also pointed out that she has not written the name of Sushant Singh Rajput correctly and highlighted the possibility of her account getting hacked. Here are some of the tweets by fans who mentioned this possibility.

Y'all go check Rhea Chakraborty's handle she seems to be hacked — shriii quarantined in a containment zone (@shriiiitt) July 16, 2020

seems her twitter handle hacked, strange mistakes in tweet, name initials are small letters,

sushants

Rajputs

chakraborty — Vikram suthar (@vhckr) July 16, 2020

Either the account is hacked or someone else has written it. The Name itself of Sushant Singh Rajput has not been written properly in the post!! Such insult to the innocent departed soul. #FakeEmotions#FakeBollywood — Anshu2kulu (@Anshushree1) July 16, 2020

I guess her account got hacked — Aditi Sharma (@additi_ssharma) July 16, 2020

Is it you or your account has been hacked? — Thesimranjeet (@jeetsimran28) July 16, 2020

Looks like her account is hacked, the way the tweet has been written.... — Priyaj2206 (@priyaj2206) July 16, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra house on June 14, 2020. He was reportedly under depression for a few months. His body was found by his house help. The police have not recovered any suicide note from his house. The police are currently investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and have questioned around 30 people in the case including Rhea Chakraborty.

Promo Image Credits: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram and jeetsimran28 Twitter

