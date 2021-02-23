Isabelle Kaif Drops First Look Of 'Time To Dance', Gives Away Release Date

Isabelle Kaif is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming musical romance, Time To Dance. On Feb 22, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the first look of her film. Sharing the Time To Dance poster on social media, the actor also revealed the release date of the film. Time To Dance is slated to release on March 12, Friday. Helmed by Stanley D'Costa, the upcoming film also stars Sooraj Pancholi.

In the post, Isabelle Kaif looks stunning as she poses in a chic red salsa dress. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Sooraj Pancholi is seen in a black transparent shirt, paired with black pants. Time To Dance poster is separated into two stills, which feature Isabelle and Sooraj holding hands as they strike a salsa dance pose. The poster read as "When love is put to test, it's Time To Dance". Posting the first look of Time To Dance on social media, Isabelle Kaif wrote, "First Look is Here!! #Timetodance releasing on March 12th 2021".

A peek into Isabelle Kaif's Instagram post

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of the star were quick to share their responses. One of the users wrote, "You as this ðŸ’ƒðŸ¼ emoji! Looking stunning issy", while another added, "Yaaaaaaaaaaa so happy for you!!!!!!!". Actor Pulkit Samrat also commented on Isabelle Kaif's post. He wrote, "All the best Isa!!!!!". A fan comment read as "Wanted to see u in a movie for a long time and now my wish is going to be fulfilled I'm sooo excited to see u". Another fan added, "Love it â¤ can't wait ðŸ˜ŠðŸŒŸ congrats & best of luck #ttdteam". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Time To Dance is an upcoming musical romance drama introducing Isabelle Kaif and starring Sooraj Pancholi. The film is directed by Stanley D'Costa and produced by Remo D’souza’s wife Lizelle. Apart from the leads, Time To Dance will also see Rajpal Yadav, Gabriel Constantin, Sammy Jonas Heaney, among many others.

