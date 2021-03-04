Ishaan Khatter Describes His Thursday Mood As One Of His Characters, Here's Which One

Ishaan Khatter recently took to Instagram to treat his fans with yet another post. Sharing a few pictures, he described his Thursday mood as one of the characters portrayed by him in a drama series last year. The actor uploaded some stills of his character Maan Kapoor from the miniseries A Suitable Boy. Take a look at Ishaan Khatter's photos below.

Ishaan Khatter's Thursday mood

In A Suitable Boy, Ishaan played Maan Kapoor, a kaleidoscopic character who is curious about life and seems like Ishaan has been feeling the same currently. The actor wrote in his caption, “Mood today: Maan Kapoor.” Take a look at the comments left by his fans and followers.

About A Suitable Boy

A Suitable Boy is a BBC television drama miniseries directed by Mira Nair. It is an adaptation of Vikram Seth’s novel of the same name. The show is set in the backdrop of post-independent India. The show stars Tanya Maniktala, Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Rasika Dugal, Mahira Kakkar, Ram Kapoor, Namit Das, Vivaan Shah, Mikhail Sen, Danesh Rizvi, Shahana Goswami, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Varma, Randeep Hooda and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. It is the first BBC drama series to have a non-white cast.

It follows the story of four linked families in North India. It revolves around Mrs Rupa who is in search of a suitable husband for her youngest daughter Lata, who is torn between her duty towards her mother and the idea of romance with her suitors. The series received a mixed response from critics. The IMDb rating of the show is 5.8 out of 10.

Ishaan Khatter's movies

Ishaan Khatter made his first screen appearance in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! as a child actor. His first lead role was in Majid Majidi directorial Beyond the Clouds. He was later seen in the films Dhadak and Khaali Peeli, and in the web series A Suitable Boy.

He will soon be seen in the upcoming film Phone Bhoot along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif. The film is a supernatural-comedy directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. It is written by Jasvinder Singh Bath and Ravi Shankaran. It is slated to release in 2021.

