Ishaan Khatter Likes To Perform His Own Stunts Without Any Cables Or Harnesses

Ishaan Khatter was last seen in the film Dhadak in the year 2018. In the film, Ishaan Khatter shared the screen space with Janhvi Kapoor. The actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Khaali Peeli. In the film, Ishaan Khatter will be paired next to Ananya Panday.

Also Read: Glitter Wine Is Trending On Social Media; Here's Everything You Need To Know About It

Also Read:Alia Bhatt Slays In Metallic And Shimmery Outfits; You'd Want To Add Them To Your Wardrobe

This is what action director Parvez Shaikh revealed

The action director of the film Parvez Shaikh revealed in an interview with a media publication that Ishaan Khatter does his own stunts. Parvez Shaikh said that Ishaan Khatter did all of his stunts without any cables or harness. He also added that Ishaan told him that he would want to do his own stunts and so the team agreed.

Parvez Shaikh also spoke about a scene which was a chase sequence. Parvez Shaikh explained the scene, he said that on the bridge and there Ishaan had to drive his taxi, stop at a point, come out and do a fight scene. Even though a taxi doesn't match the speed and technology of the latest cars, Ishaan Khatter did it perfectly, added Parvez Shaikh

According to reports, it is revealed that Ishaan Khatter shot several action sequences for the climax of the Maqbool Khan directorial Khaali Peeli for about five days straight. Reportedly, people on the sets were shocked to see Ishaan Khatter perform dangerous stunts on his won without any cable work. Reports suggest that about give days were allotted for the action sequences of the film and though there was limited time Ishaan performed his stunts on his own without any rehearsal or harness.

In the film, Khaali Peeli Ishaan Khatter will be seen playing the role of a Mumbai cab driver. The plot of the film revolves around a cab driver whose life changes when he falls in love. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on June 12 this year.

Also Read: Jasleen Royal's Upcoming Single 'Nit Nit' Dedicated To Her Furry Best Friend

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Shares Throwback Video From Sets Of Love Aaj Kal | Watch Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.