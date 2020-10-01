Subramanian Swamy Supports #Revolution4SSR; Urges People To Join Digital Protest

Advocate Ishkaran Bhandari’s third digital protest for seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput has been gaining momentum on social media. The advocate who said that the third protest will be as big as the two previous protests - #CandleForSSR and #WarriorsForSSR, has been receiving immense support from the late actor’s fans and followers all across. The third protest comes as Sushant Singh Rajput's family and supporters have expressed dissatisfaction with the direction and progress of the CBI probe. Ishkaran who has been among those at the forefront of the fight received support from senior BJP leader Dr. Subramanian Swamy on Twitter.

Ishkaran’s latest initiative gathers support

The politician shared a picture while lending his support to the movement by holding a piece of paper with the trending hashtag Revolution4SSR printed on it. While captioning the post, Dr. Subramanian Swamy urged people to show up for the protest with the same hashtag and also requested them to tag the advocate while they lend their support for the movement. Apart from the senior politician, several people from all across lent their support to the protest on the micro-blogging site by making it trending all over.

Read: Ishkaran's #Revolution4SSR For Sushant Singh Rajput Gathers Momentum; Shweta, Ankita Join

Read: Ishkaran Bhandari Announces New Digital Protest For Justice In Sushant Singh Rajput Case

United will get Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput!



After 1st digital protest- #Candle4SSR & 2nd on #Warriors4SSR



The lobby of paid PR fails & 3rd digital is massive success, No.1 since morning already 2,25,000 tweets of#Revolution4SSR



Post pics at 6 pm with Red band!



Tag Me! — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) October 1, 2020

After being appointed by Subramanian Swamy to look into the scope for the CBI probe just days after SSR’s death, the advocate has led numerous initiatives that became talking points. The new hashtag has received 2,25,000 tweets even before the initiative was to start at 6 pm on October 1. According to the advocate, one can participate in the initiative by sharing a photo with a red band. Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kiriti joined it by posting a photo. She wrote that they had faith in the CBI, and hoped that the 'crucial' next few days could bring out the good news. Ankita also used the #Revolution4SSR hashtag and wrote, ‘we are in this together.’

We have faith in CBI, we are an inch closer to finding the truth! Next few days are crucial... We might hear some good news. Very hopeful. I know God is with us for sure. We are calling it #Revolution4SSR ARE YOU WITH US?? pic.twitter.com/kv1MAmwn8w — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 1, 2020

Read: 'BMC's Illegal Action On Kangana Reveals Abuse Of Power; System Needs To Change': Ishkaran

Read: Ishkaran Hails HC's Order Staying Demolition Of Kangana's Office; Slams Maharashtra Govt

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.