Issa Rae, The 'Insecure' Star Is Heading To B'wood With Mafia-based Film 'Badmash'

Issa Rae, who co-created the Emmy-nominated series Insecure, is coming to Bollywood for a new project. This new project by Issa Rae has been titled Badmash. Read on to know more about this new Bollywood-themed film headed by Issa Rae.

Issa Rae first stepped into the limelight when she worked on the YouTube web series Awkward Black Girl. She then went on to write and star in HBO’s hit television series Insecure. Insecure gave Issa Rae’s career some much-needed momentum. She received two Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Actress – Television Serial Musical or Comedy and a Primetime Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Issa Rae continues to feature various short films and web series on her Youtube channel apart from her other ventures.

According to a leading media portal’s report, Issa Rae and her partners at the production Company ColorCreative, Deniese Davis and Sara Rastogi are set to develop a Bollywood centric film titled Badmash. This film will be based on a Bollywood-meets-Mafia theme. Apart from Issa Rae, Shivani Rawat from ShivHans Pictures will also be producing this film.

According to the report, Sneha Koorse is the writer of Badmash’s pitch. She has worked on Netflix’s Umbrella Academy and Daredevil. Badmash will be a dark comedic noir and will be inspired by how big-city gangsters in India found an easy money laundering and drug escape from Bollywood. In a statement to a media portal, Badmash makers have stated that they will adopt a very realistic approach when it comes to the dialogues, storyline, and romance when it comes to the film. The film is set in the backdrop of Mumbai in the 1980s when the underworld gained major control in the film industry.

In a statement to the same media portal, Issa Rae stated that she and her team started ColorCreative to give a platform to stories that the traditional film producing system will overlook. Hence, she and her team chose Badmash. Shivani Rawat added to Issa Rae’s statement and said that Badmash is a unique and engaging story. It is set during a fascinating chapter in Bollywood history.

