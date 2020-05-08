Iulia Vantur Opens Up On Whether She'll Marry Salman, Says 'my Parents Asked The Same'

Salman Khan’s alleged girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, recently revealed details about her marriage plans. She said that even her parents want her to get married as soon as possible. However, Iulia Vantur was of the opinion that spending time with each other is more important than any other thing and hence, a relationship must be given some time.

Iulia Vantur recently spoke to a leading entertainment portal about her pans to get married to her alleged boyfriend, superstar Salman Khan. She was asked about the possibility of a marriage between them in the near future and Iulia Vantur brushed it off after a hearty laugh. She said that an important thing other than marriage is how people feel about each other and how much time they spend. She said that her parents have been asking her questions about her marriage for a while now. Iulia Vantur had just the reply for this as she said she can get married the very next day if her parents want, but that would not possibly make her happy. She mentioned that this was the last time she was asked this question by her parents owing to the answer.

Iulia Vantur and Salman Khan have been living at the former’s farmhouse in Panvel for a while now. She could not help but sing praises of Salman Khan and his great personality. She was of the belief that she has never met anyone like him in her entire life. She said that he is very unique and has a special personality. Iulia Vantur also revealed the reason why he is loved so much by the people. She said that he has a huge heart and is very generous in nature which is something his fans love about him as they connect better with him.

