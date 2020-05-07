From TV Host, Modeling To Singer, Iulia Vantur Has Aced It All And Her Net Worth Is Proof

Iulia Vantur became a famous name in the Bollywood film industry after she was introduced by actor Salman Khan. She soon became a fan-favourite as she started appearing in various TV shows and movie songs. She began her career in the entertainment industry as a model, became a TV host, and then later tried her luck in the Indian film industry as well.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan And Niketan Madhok Pose For Pic; Iulia Vantur Comments 'super Models'

Iulia Vantur's net worth

Iulia Vantur's net worth as of 2020 is estimated to be in between $10 Million, according to celebsline.com. This means that Iulia Vantur's net worth in rupees is ₹ 75 crores. The model owns a modest home at Iasi, which is her hometown, and is also known to have a Mercedes Benz, among other assets, as per the site.

Iulia Vantur's education and career

Iulia Vantur is a Romanian model, singer, and a well-renowned host. She studied Faculty of Law in Iasi but developed an interest in acting as she used to attend theatre workshops organised by an acting school and led by Dragos Bucur. She began her career with Europe Nova as a TV presenter. Iulia then went forward and became the co-presenter of one of the most popular TV shows in Romania named Dancing For You. She hosted the show alongside Stefan Banica Jr.

ALSO READ | Iulia Vantur Goes Fishing As She Spends Time At Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse

Iulia met Salman Khan in Dublin, Ireland when he was shooting for his film Ek Tha Tiger, as claimed by a news source. Since then, she has been linked to Salman Khan and the two are believed to be involved in a romantic relationship. Iulia has claimed multiple times that she is fond of Salman Khan.

Iulia Vantur launched a tune named Every Night and Day in the year 2016. She sang the song alongside Himesh Reshammiya. It was a part of his album Aap Se Mausiiquii. Iulia also became a part of the video song of Harjai. The song is sung by Maniesh Paul, Iulia, and Sachin Gupta. It was released in the year 2018.

ALSO READ | Iulia Vantur Gets Bombarded With Questions On Salman Khan, Fans Ask 'Salman Still With U?'

Iulia Vantur also showed her dancing skills in the song Umbakkum. The song was a part of the movie O Teri. She danced alongside Pulkit Samrat and Bilal Amrohi. She was also one of the artists in the song Veere from the movie Veere Di Wedding. Another one of her song numbers is Party Chale On from the movie Race 3.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Residing With Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur At His Farmhouse?

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Interrupts Iulia Vantur's Video Chat; What Follows Is Nothing But Unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.